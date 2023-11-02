Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast

Walt Disney on Wednesday formally began the process of buying Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu, a deal that will give Disney full ownership of the streaming service and freedom to incorporate it into the Disney streaming service.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Disney expects it will pay NBCU about $8.61 billion by Dec. 1 (Reuters/File)

NBCUniversal parent Comcast agreed in 2019 to sell its stake to Disney, which controls the service. Under terms of that agreement, either NBCU or Disney could initiate the transaction as soon as Nov. 1 - a timetable that was accelerated from the initial date of January 2024.

The Burbank, California-based entertainment conglomerate gained a controlling interest in Hulu as part of its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox's film and television assets. The transaction gave the studio a competitive leg up in the streaming wars.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Disney expects it will pay NBCU about $8.61 billion by Dec. 1 for. This represents NBCU's percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu set in 2019, minus the anticipated outstanding capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney.

Hulu's equity fair value will be assessed as of Sept. 30, 2023, under agreed terms. If the value is determined to be greater than the guaranteed floor value, Disney will pay NBCU the difference, Disney said.

Bankers representing each party will assess Hulu's fair market value, according to regulatory filings.

While the timing of the appraisal process is uncertain, Disney anticipates it to be completed in 2024.

In remarks at a Goldman Sachs conference this fall, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts called Hulu a "scarce kingmaker asset" that is "way more valuable today" than when the deal was initially struck.

Hulu had 48.3 million subscribers at the end of Disney's third quarter, compared with 28 million paid subscribers for Comcast's Peacock streaming service at the end of Comcast's third quarter. Disney had 146.1 million global subscribers at the end of Disney's third quarter.

