Domestic, commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked in Delhi. Check latest rates

Domestic LPG cylinders have become dearer by ₹50 in Delhi from Wednesday as per digital finance portal Goodreturns. Costing ₹1,053 earlier, non-subsidised (14.2 kg) cylinders in Delhi will now be sold at ₹1103, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. Meanwhile, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been hiked by a massive ₹350 and will now be retailing at ₹2119.50 in the national capital.

The rate of domestic LPG cylinders was last revised in 2022. It was hiked four times last year with a cumulative rise of ₹153 - ₹50 in July, ₹50 and ₹3.50 in May and ₹50 in March.

In 2023, the price of commercial cylinders was increased by ₹25 from January 1, costing ₹1,768 in Delhi.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from state to state depending on local taxes. The oil marketing companies announce new prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month in case of any change. Crude oil prices in international markets impact domestic LPG prices.

Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Tuesday, as hopes for a strong economic rebound in China offset worries about US interest rate hikes dragging down consumption in the world's biggest economy, reported Reuters.

All households can avail 12 subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders annually. Any additional requirement has to be bought at market price. The subsidy scheme of PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) is based on many factors, including foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices.

