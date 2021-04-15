Home / Business / ‘Dramatic’ round of regulation seen coming for cryptocurrencies
business

‘Dramatic’ round of regulation seen coming for cryptocurrencies

Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The euphoria surrounding Bitcoin reached a fever pitch earlier this week(Bloomberg File Photo )

The guardians of the financial sector are poised to greatly intensify their efforts to regulate the booming cryptocurrency sector.

That’s the view of the World Economic Forum’s blockchain expert, who said challenges include keeping up with the borderless nature of Bitcoin and other digital tokens, as well as ensuring that innovation isn’t stifled.

“We’re going to see another round of pretty dramatic attempts at regulating this space,” Sheila Warren, head of data, blockchain and digital assets with the World Economic Forum, said in an online Bloomberg seminar Thursday. “As there’s more and more activity in these spaces there’s more and more demand signal for regulators to get engaged and involved.”

Digital tokens are garnering ever more attention, epitomized by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s hefty public debut on the Nasdaq, as well as Bitcoin’s ninefold rally in the past year. Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens.

Governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 14,450

RBI to make first purchase of bonds worths Rs25,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 today

Oil holds near one-month highs as demand forecasts raised

No in-flight meals in journeys less than 2 hrs from today: All you need to know

The euphoria surrounding Bitcoin reached a fever pitch earlier this week ahead of the highly anticipated direct listing of Coinbase, pushing the largest digital currency to a record high of almost $65,000. The token then pulled back after the stock slid following its debut on Wednesday.

Still, Coinbase’s listing heralds the beginning of a new period of accelerating activity in the cryptocurrency industry, Warren said, adding “some are seeing this as the peak, I think that is absolutely wrong.”

There’ll be more comprehensive crypto industry coverage by sell-side analysts in the wake of the listing, Henri Arslanian, global crypto leader with PwC, said in the seminar.

Coinbase closed down 14% after an earlier surge at the market open. Bitcoin was trading at about $63,300 as of 1 p.m. in Tokyo on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cryptocurrency bitcoin
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP