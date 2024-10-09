Menu Explore
Dussehra bank holidays 2024: When are banks closed for Dussehra? See holiday list

ByHT News Desk
Oct 09, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Banks will be closed for four consecutive days in some states due to Dussehra and in October in general, banks will be closed for 15 days

Banks across India will be closed on varying days depending on the state due to the occasion of Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dasara, or Dashain, an important Hindu festival which gets a designated public holiday country-wide.

Banks across India will be closed on varying days depending on the state due to the occasion of Dussehra(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Dussehra is observed on the 10th day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Ashvin (Ashwayuja), according to the Hindu calendar. People celebrate by attending prayer gatherings and making food offerings to the deities at home or in temples, with grand processions having effigies of Ravana set ablaze on bonfires, marking the victory of Lord Ram.

In some states, banks will be closed for four consecutive days. In October in general, banks will be closed for 15 straight days due to state festivals as well as weekends.

State-wise Dussehra holiday list

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) - Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, Bengal.

October 11: Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami - Banks are closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya.

October 12: Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain)- Banks are closed in all states as it is a second Saturday.

October 13: Sunday

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) - Banks are closed in Sikkim.

Banks in Tripura, Assam, Bengal state will be closed on October 10, 11, 12,and 13. In Sikkim, banks will be closed on October 11, 12, 13, 14.

Other holidays in October 2024

October 16: Lakshmi Puja - Banks are closed in Tripura and Bengal.

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu - Banks are closed in Karnataka, Assam, Himachal Pradesh.

October 26: Accession Day - Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

October 31: Diwali/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi - Banks are closed in most states except Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
