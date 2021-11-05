Dyson’s latest air purifiers get close to pollution-fighting perfection

Look out of the window of your home. If you live in an Indian city, chances are that you’ll be gazing into a hazy landscape enveloped in pollution.

As northern India is seeing a sudden spike in pollution levels and a dip in the air quality, it may just be the right time to think about the need for air purification inside your home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not much can be done about the outdoors, except to wear masks. But inside your home, you may very well be in control of the air that you breathe.

Air purifiers provide some respite, and they don’t get more cutting edge than Dyson’s latest updates.

The timing is right as Dyson’s new purifiers - Dyson Purifier Cool and Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool - are replacing similarly named models in the range. The latter in particular is a unique proposition, because it is one of those rare instances when your air purifier doubles up as your room heater.

Apart from the smaller changes, the biggest upgrade is the new HEPA, or high efficiency particulate air, filter. Dyson has upgraded this to the HEPA H13 standard, the highest that is available for indoor air purifiers for homes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dyson Purifier Cool (model TP07) is on sale for around ₹39,105 while the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (model HP07) is retailing for around ₹47,515. They can both be had in the Black and Nickel or the White and Silver colour combinations.

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘severe’ as Capital marks Diwali with firecrackers

There is a definite premium you are paying with these price tags, but the improvements are adding even more purification precision to the mix of style and substance.

Incidentally, the HEPA filter upgrade is common to the Dyson Purifier Cool and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, which gives the new purifier range more prowess in capturing rogue polluting particles, both seen and unseen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The implementation is such that the filter itself remains completely sealed away. In fact, the covers for the filter chamber are locked in with high pressure seals, and so is the chamber where the filters sit. This significantly reduces the chances of any impurities escaping and remerging into your room’s air.

This is not the case with air purifiers in general, which have simple covers, mostly quite flimsy, between you and the filters, often without tight locks.

The design of the Dyson Purifier Cool and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool remains largely the same as before, with minimal visual tweaks for you to notice.

The base of the machine is a bit more pronounced, particularly in the Black and Nickel colour combination. It also means the clean air flow options include the direct draft of air towards you or towards the front of the air purifier (that is a 350-degree oscillation choice), or a diffused mode that sends the air out of the vents placed at the back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is in particular for the Dyson Purifier Cool variant in winters, when you wouldn’t want the cool ambient air arriving towards you at speed. This option is also available in the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, but not when the heating mode is enabled.

The new filters can also capture particles as small as 0.1 micron, which is 100 times thinner than the width of the human hair. These particles can not only enter our lungs, but can also make it to the blood stream. Most indoor air purifier filters can capture particles 0.3 micron or larger.

The filter upgrades, which include an activated carbon layer, make a difference in the time it takes for a polluted room’s AQI to drop to cleaner readings. These two are able to do it marginally quicker than the predecessors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We verified this with a separate air quality monitor and the Dyson Purifier Cool and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool are able to maintain the air quality quite well too, even in active rooms such as a living room.

That being said, this will jump up to higher fan speeds for most of the time in auto mode, and is quite sensitive to even the slightest of changes in air quality. The Dyson Purifier Cool and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool have been redesigned to reduce air turbulence as clean air emerges from the vents, which makes it slightly less noisy than before, and the improvements are most noticeable at fan speeds of above 5.

If the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool’s versatility is what you are considering, this also gets similar air cleaning prowess as the Dyson Purifier Cool. Like its predecessor, it has Positive Temperature Coefficients (PTC) heating elements vertically placed on either end of the annular loop from where the clean air emerges. These heat up the air before it emerges from the vents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In our experience, this is extremely effective with heating up the room, and while we haven’t had the chance to use this on a proper winter’s day just yet, it seems to be well placed to tackle extremely cold temperatures.

In terms of continuity, the smart Dyson Link app continues to be one of the best in the business of smart air purifiers, as is the attention to detail with things such as the display on the purifiers that allows you to toggle through a trove of information, the sleek remote that magnetically attaches to the top of the purifier, and the ability to control these with voice commands you have with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant primed and ready on a smart speaker or phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dyson tests the air purifiers in a different way compared with most other companies. While rivals use a method called CADR, or clean air delivery rate, to give their purifiers a power ranking, Dyson has a different test called Polar.

A CADR test is done in a room of around 11.8m2 (127 sq ft) in size, where the purifier is placed in the middle of the room, with a fan to circulate the air around the room and only one sensor to measure air quality.

There are two problems with that. One, we do not place air purifiers in the middle of a living room or bedroom. Second, there would be no advantage of a fan helping air circulation in winters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dyson’s POLAR is done in a larger room size of 27m2 (290 sq ft), with no fan and the purifier is placed in a corner of the room, as you would in your home, with additional sensors at eight different places to cover the room’s farthest corners.

At first glance, they don’t look too different and even the consistent naming scheme doesn’t tell you if there is anything new in store. But the Dyson Purifier Cool and Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool have definitely upped the smartness quotient with the latest updates.

You do pay a premium, but there is a definite return on the money you spend - a design that is unlike anything else in the home air purifier space, high quality HEPA H13 filters, the best smartphone companion app in the business, and deep cleaning of the air for the smallest of particles.

While these purifiers take a bit longer to bring down the PM 2.5 readings compared to some other larger air purifiers, the Dyson Purifier Cool and Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool clean deeper and better, which - against an unseen health hazard - is a good thing.