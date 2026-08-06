Earn Interest or Pay Interest? A Smarter Way to Buy a 1 Lakh Phone

A ₹1 lakh smartphone is no longer sold as a ₹1 lakh purchase. It is sold as an EMI of ₹8,000 or ₹9,000 a month. That smaller number makes the decision feel easier, even when the total cost is higher.

Consumers can buy what they want without compromising their financial health. Learn how small monthly investments can yield big returns while avoiding the trap of consumer debt.

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This is how many lifestyle purchases enter household budgets today. The product is bought first, while the payment continues for months. In the process, interest is paid on an asset that starts losing value almost immediately.

There is another way to make the same purchase. Instead of paying interest to own the phone today, you can invest a fixed amount every month, earn returns, and buy it once the required corpus is ready.

The popular saying, Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. She who understands it, earns it; she who doesn’t, pays it,” captures this difference well. A ₹1 lakh phone can either become a year-long repayment obligation or a planned financial goal funded through short-term investments.

The EMI Makes the Purchase Look Smaller

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{{^usCountry}} Suppose a ₹1 lakh phone is financed for 12 months at an annual interest rate of 15%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suppose a ₹1 lakh phone is financed for 12 months at an annual interest rate of 15%. {{/usCountry}}

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The monthly EMI would be approximately ₹9,025. By the end of the year, the buyer would have paid around ₹1.08 lakh, excluding processing fees, taxes and other charges.

Particulars Amount Cost of the phone ₹1,00,000 Approximate monthly EMI ₹9,025 Total amount repaid ₹1,08,300 Approximate interest paid ₹8,300

The buyer gets the phone immediately but pays more than its original price. At the same time, the phone continues to lose value.

An EMI reduces the upfront burden. It does not reduce the final cost.

What If You Invest ₹ 10,000 Every Month?

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Now consider someone who delays the purchase and invests ₹10,000 every month in short-term bonds offering an illustrative return of 12% per annum.

Over 10 months, the total amount invested would be ₹1 lakh. However, the entire ₹1 lakh does not earn returns for the full period because the money is invested in monthly instalments.

The first ₹10,000 remains invested for longer, while the final instalment gets very little time to earn returns. At an annual return of 12%, the corpus could grow to approximately ₹1.05 lakh, depending on the investment dates and payout structure.

Particulars Amount Monthly investment ₹10,000 Investment period 10 months Total amount invested {{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}} ₹1,00,000 Illustrative annual return 12% Approximate corpus ₹1,05,000

A lump sum of ₹1 lakh invested for one full year at 12% could earn around ₹12,000. Monthly investments work differently because each installment remains invested for a shorter period.

The return may not appear large over 10 months, but the financial behavior changes completely. Instead of paying interest, the buyer earns returns and avoids taking on consumer debt.

Why Short-Term Bonds May Fit This Goal

Short-term bonds can be considered for planned expenses that are a few months to two years away. They come with defined maturity dates and different payout frequencies.

An investor planning to buy a phone after 10 or 12 months can look for bonds that mature closer to the purchase date. This helps reduce the need to sell the bond before maturity.

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Investors can explore short-term bonds on OBPP platform such as Jiraaf. They can invest in listed bonds across issuers, sectors, credit ratings, maturity periods, and payout options. This can help them compare opportunities based on their goal and investment timeline.

The focus should not be only on the highest return. The bond should also make the money available when the purchase is planned.

Monthly Bond Investing Requires Planning

Investing ₹10,000 every month in bonds"> ₹10,000 every month in bonds is not the same as setting up a mutual fund SIP.

The same bond may not remain available for all 10 months. Bond prices, yields, and availability can change. The investor may therefore need to select different short-term bonds over the investment period.

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Payout frequency also matters. Some bonds pay interest monthly or quarterly, while others pay annually or at maturity. If the returns are paid before the phone is purchased, they may need to be reinvested.

Investors should check the maturity date, payout schedule, and minimum investment amount before selecting a bond.

What About Zero-Cost EMI?

A zero-cost EMI may appear to be a better option because there is no visible interest charge.

However, buyers should compare the total payable amount with the upfront purchase price. In some cases, choosing an EMI means giving up a cash discount. There may also be processing fees, taxes, or card-related conditions.

A zero-cost EMI may work when the final payable amount is genuinely the same as the cash price and the monthly commitment does not affect other financial goals.

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But it still creates a fixed obligation, and that payment must be made every month.

Build a Purchase Fund Instead of Another EMI

The larger lesson goes beyond buying one phone.

Once the ₹1 lakh target is reached, the same ₹10,000 monthly investment can continue for the next planned expense. It could help fund a laptop, holiday, appliance, or vehicle down payment.

This creates a habit of investing before spending, rather than moving from one EMI to another.

Waiting also gives the buyer time to rethink the purchase. After a few months, a less expensive phone may appear sufficient. The remaining money can then stay invested or be used for another goal.

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A premium smartphone may last for a few years. The habit of planning purchases and earning returns before spending can support your finances for much longer.

True affordability is not about whether an EMI fits into your monthly salary. It is about whether you can make the purchase without disturbing essential expenses, emergency savings, or long-term investments.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.