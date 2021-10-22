Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Economy getting boost from rising Covid vaccinations: PM Modi

India's immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Reuters |

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season.

Modi called for vigilance against Covid-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.

India's immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two.

 

 

