Eid-ud-Adha 2023: Banks to remain closed on Bakrid. Check city-wise list
This year, the festival will be celebrated in the country on June 29.
The festival of Eid-ul-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid, will be celebrated in the country on June 29. Banks, therefore, will remain closed on the day.
In some other parts of the country, on the other hand, banks will be closed for Bakrid on June 28, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.
Banks in these cities to remain closed on June 28
Branches will be non-functional in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Banks in these cities to remain closed on June 29
Branches will be non-functional in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.
Please note…
Banks observing holiday on June 28 will provide services as usual on the Thursday, and those observing holiday on June 29 will function as usual on Wednesday. Also, online banking services will be available 24/7, bank holiday or not.
RBI bank holiday categories
The country's central bank designates bank holidays under these categories: under Negotiable Instruments Act, under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Closing of Accounts.