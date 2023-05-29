Bank holidays in June: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list

In June, banks will not open for a total of 12 days, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. These holidays will be on account of festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. It must be noted, however, that in case of a regional festival, branches in only that state will be non-functional on the festival day. Also, on non-working days too, online banking services, ATMs will continue to be available for use.

Representational Image(HT Photo)