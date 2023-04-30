Home / Business / Bank holidays in May: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list

Bank holidays in May: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2023 12:39 PM IST

Bank holidays in May: Branches will be non-functional on account of festivals, as well as second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there will be a total of 12 bank holidays in May. Branches will be non-functional on account of festivals, important days, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. It is to be noted, however, that some festivals/important days are specific only to certain states. In such a case, therefore, banks will not open in that state or region.

In case of regional festivals, banks only in that particular region will remain closed (Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
In case of regional festivals, banks only in that particular region will remain closed (Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)

RBI, the country's central bank, categories bank holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional.’ Under the former category, branches across the country are closed. Also, even on non-working days, online financial services remain functional as usual.

Bank holidays in May:

S No.DateDayReasonRegional Office
1.May 1MondayMaharashtra Day/May DayBelapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram
2.May 2TuesdayMunicipal Corporation ElectionsShimla
3.May 5FridayBuddha PurnimaAgartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar
4.May 7SundaySundayEverywhere
5.May 9TuesdayRabindranath Tagore's birth anniversaryKolkata
6.May 13SaturdaySecond SaturdayEverywhere
7.May 14SundaySundayEverywhere
8. May 16TuesdayState Day (Sikkim)Gangtok
9.May 21 SundaySundayEverywhere
10.May 22MondayMaharana Pratap JayantiShimla
11. May 27SaturdayFourth SaturdayEverywhere
12.May 28SundaySundayEverywhere

Bank holidays in April

In April, meanwhile, there were as many as 15 bank holidays.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rbi bank holiday list
rbi bank holiday list
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out