Bank holidays in May: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list
Apr 30, 2023 12:39 PM IST
Bank holidays in May: Branches will be non-functional on account of festivals, as well as second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.
According to the Reserve Bank of India, there will be a total of 12 bank holidays in May. Branches will be non-functional on account of festivals, important days, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. It is to be noted, however, that some festivals/important days are specific only to certain states. In such a case, therefore, banks will not open in that state or region.
RBI, the country's central bank, categories bank holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional.’ Under the former category, branches across the country are closed. Also, even on non-working days, online financial services remain functional as usual.
Bank holidays in May:
|S No.
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|Regional Office
|1.
|May 1
|Monday
|Maharashtra Day/May Day
|Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram
|2.
|May 2
|Tuesday
|Municipal Corporation Elections
|Shimla
|3.
|May 5
|Friday
|Buddha Purnima
|Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar
|4.
|May 7
|Sunday
|Sunday
|Everywhere
|5.
|May 9
|Tuesday
|Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary
|Kolkata
|6.
|May 13
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Everywhere
|7.
|May 14
|Sunday
|Sunday
|Everywhere
|8.
|May 16
|Tuesday
|State Day (Sikkim)
|Gangtok
|9.
|May 21
|Sunday
|Sunday
|Everywhere
|10.
|May 22
|Monday
|Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|Shimla
|11.
|May 27
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Everywhere
|12.
|May 28
|Sunday
|Sunday
|Everywhere
Bank holidays in April
In April, meanwhile, there were as many as 15 bank holidays.
