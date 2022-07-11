Elon Musk breaks silence on $44 billion deal with a meme and a swipe on Twitter

Elon Musk, who loves to tweet about anything under the sun, was silent on the termination of the $ 44 billion acquisition deal on Twitter. For his 100 million followers, there was not even a single post on his feed since Friday when he said he was backing out from the most closely watched buyout proposal in the world of technology this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, however, he shared a meme, mocking the legal threat by the social media giant to sue the world's richest person. In the post, Elon Musk shared ‘his reactions’ to the twists and turns in the Twitter takeover saga. “They said I could not buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court," the post read, along with Musk's goofy pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first reference, Musk, who is 51, is talking about the time when the microblogging giant adopted a poison pill in April to prevent the takeover. In the second image, that reads “then they wouldn’t disclose bot info,” Musk talks about his allegations that Twitter is ridden with bots (fake accounts) and the company is doing bare minimum to address this issue.

As per reports, Musk’s lawyers demanded more information from Twitter on June 6, stating that the company was “refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests” to disclose the number of fake accounts on its platform. In May, when Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal shared how the company is detecting and fighting spam bots, Musk responded with a poop emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Musk also addressed the threat of legal action against him over his decision to terminate the deal. "Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court” .

As per a report by US daily, The Hill, the microblogging site has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Musk. Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week. Meanwhile, Musk is being represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.