Elon Musk: How is he the richest man in the world despite losing 7 lakh crore in just 2 months of 2025?

ByAshley Paul
Mar 02, 2025 03:20 PM IST

Musk's wealth has dropped to $351 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Elon Musk, who had first become the world's richest man in January 2021, continues to hold the title. The chief executive of Tesla is currently worth $351 billion (about 30.70 lakh crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, the billionaire has lost $81 billion (over 7 lakh crore) in just two months of 2025.

SpaceX, Tesla and X together account for a large share of the billionaire's wealth.(Reuters)
SpaceX, Tesla and X together account for a large share of the billionaire's wealth.(Reuters)

How does Musk remain the richest man?

As of March 2, 2025, the largest share of Elon Musk's wealth is made up of his assets in his company SpaceX. He owns about 42% of the closely held company's shares through a trust.

SpaceX was valued at nearly $350 billion, based on a December 2024 tender offer. Thus, Musk's wealth from the space tech startup stands at $136 billion.

The second largest share of Musk's net worth is made up of his ownership in the world's most valuable carmaker Tesla. He owns about 13% of the company, valued at $942.37 billion as of close on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Tesla, thus, accounts for about $120 billion of Musk's total wealth, as per the index.

He also owns 79% of X Corp, which owns the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). However, the platform's value has dropped about 69% since Musk bought it for $44 billion in 2022, according to the carrying value assigned by Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. His X Corp stake is thus worth $8.06 billion.

Musk also owns stakes in xAI, The Boring Company and Neuralink, which are worth $22.6 billion, $3.33 billion and $2.07 billion respectively.

He has repeatedly claimed that he does not get a salary for his work at the US government's Department of Government Spending (DOGE).

His miscellaneous liabilities total $23.2 billion, as per Bloomberg.

Combining all his wealth from a diversified set of companies has ensured that Musk remains the world's richest man despite losing a significant chunk of his wealth in 2025. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is ranked second, with $236 billion in wealth, while Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos is ranked third with $232 billion in wealth.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
