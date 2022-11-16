Elon Musk's message for Twitter employees: 'Opt for working long hours or...'

Elon Musk, who has been censured by former employees at Tesla and SpaceX for having a toxic work culture, has now sent a message to the staff of his recently acquired venture- Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Musk told Twitter employees that they have until Thursday to consider whether they wanted to stay on for "working long hours at high intensity" at the social media company or take a severance package of three months' pay, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” the message by Musk said.

The 51-year-old billionaire also told Twitter employees that those who did not click on a link confirming that they want to be part of “the new Twitter” by Thursday evening (New York time), Reuters also reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful," Musk further said in the message.

The news comes days after Twitter sacked 50 per cent of its workforce. Amid the backlash, Musk reasoned there was no choice as the social media giant was losing $4 million a day.

Meanwhile, Musk said on Wednesday under his leadership, Twitter would be much more engineering-driven, adding those writing great code would constitute the majority of the team and have the greatest sway.

(With Reuters inputs)