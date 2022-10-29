Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Musk said that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.
AFP |
New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.
"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."
