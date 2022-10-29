Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

business
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Musk said that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration.(REUTERS)
AFP |

New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP