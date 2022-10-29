Home / Business / Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

business
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Musk said that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration.(REUTERS)
AFP |

New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

elon musk
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
