Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."