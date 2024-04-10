 Elon Musk's prediction: Superhuman AI will be smarter than people next year - Hindustan Times
Elon Musk's prediction: Superhuman AI will be smarter than people next year

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Elon Musk said that superhuman AI could be smarter than people by 2024.

Elon Musk believes superhuman artificial intelligence which is smarter than anyone on Earth could exist next year after he earlier claimed that superintelligent AI would exist by 2029. During a livestreamed interview on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said, “My guess is that we’ll have AI that is smarter than any one human probably around the end of next year. Last year it was chip-constrained."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he leaves the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars after a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.(AP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he leaves the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars after a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.(AP)

He added, "People could not get enough Nvidia chips. This year it’s transitioning to a voltage transformer supply. In a year or two, it’s just electricity supply.”

What Elon Musk had said earlier on superintelligence

In 2023, Elon Musk predicted a five- to six-year runway for superintelligence voicing concerns about the same. He said, “If I could press pause on AI or really advanced AI digital superintelligence I would. It doesn’t seem like that is realistic so xAI is essentially going to build an AI. In a good way, sort of hopefully. It’s actually important for us to worry about a Terminator future in order to avoid a Terminator future."

What about chatbot Grok AI?

In a recent interview, Elon Musk said the latest version of its chatbot Grok AI is at par with OpenAI's GPT-4.

Elon Musk's fight with Brazilian supreme court justice

Elon Musk fought with Brazilian supreme court justice this week, calling for him to resign or be impeached over court orders levied against X. The judge said, “The social network X must adhere to court directives, which includes abstaining from reactivating an account that the Supreme Court has instructed to be suspended.”

