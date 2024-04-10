 Hyderabad eatery refuses to give customer free water, ordered to pay Rs. 5,000 - Hindustan Times
Hyderabad eatery refuses to give customer free water, ordered to pay Rs. 5,000

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Recounting the experience, the customer said that he requested for "complimentary" regular water due to an allergy to plastic materials.

A customer won 5,000 compensation from a Hyderabad restaurant after the establishment did not provide him free drinking water and levied service charges. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III in Hyderabad directed the restaurant which is located in Jubilee Hills to compensate the customer within 45 days.

The customer also said that the restaurant levied service charges amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31.50 and a 5% CGST and SGST on the bill.(Representational)
What happened at the restaurant as per the customer?

Recounting the experience at the ITLU restaurant in CBI colony, the customer said that he requested for "complimentary" regular water due to an allergy to plastic materials but the restaurant staff refused. Owing to this, the person purchased the restaurant's own labelled 500-ml water bottle for 50.

The customer also said that the restaurant levied service charges amounting to 31.50 and a 5% CGST and SGST on the bill which was 630, inflating it to 695.

What the Commission order said?

The Commission ordered the restaurant to refund the service charge along with the GST and compensate the customer with 5,000. The restaurant was also asked to cover litigation costs amounting to 1,000 within 45 days. This comes after the Telangana government's MA&UD department mandated last year that all hotels, restaurants, and eateries under the GHMC's jurisdiction have to provide purified water for free and bottled water at the MRP.

