Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / EPFO allows members second Covid-19 advance withdrawal
business

EPFO allows members second Covid-19 advance withdrawal

The move to allow special withdrawals during the pandemic, which has led to financial distress, was first introduced in March 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a Covid-19 aid package.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:33 AM IST
EPFO has at least 50 million subscribers.(HT File Photo)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the state-run pension fund manager, has permitted contributors to withdraw a non-refundable Covid-19 advance from their savings, the second time it has allowed such a relief measure due to the ongoing pandemic, the labour ministry said in a statement.

The move to allow special withdrawals during the pandemic, which has led to financial distress, was first introduced in March 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a Covid-19 aid package.

Official figures show, cumulatively, that EPFO has settled more than 7.63 million Covid-19 advance claims, disbursing 18,698.15 crore in all since the facility was made available. EPFO has at least 50 million subscribers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
epfo social security covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch

6-year-old’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP