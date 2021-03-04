Home / Business / EPFO keeps interest rates on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21
business

EPFO keeps interest rates on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21

The interest rate on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2021-21 will remain unchanged at 8.5%, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Thursday. The state-run retirement fund manager’s decision comes in the backdrop of the widely anticipated savings metric of the middle-class unchanged from the previous year.
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:46 PM IST
WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO.(HT File Photo)

