EPFO keeps interest rates on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21
The interest rate on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2021-21 will remain unchanged at 8.5%, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced on Thursday. The state-run retirement fund manager’s decision comes in the backdrop of the widely anticipated savings metric of the middle-class unchanged from the previous year.
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The state-run retirement fund manager’s decision comes in the backdrop of the widely anticipated savings metric of the middle-class unchanged from the previous year.