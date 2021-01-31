IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister
business

EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister

"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted," British trade minister Liz Truss said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:47 PM IST
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism," Truss added. (REUTERS)

British trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday the European Union had offered guarantees that vaccinations London had ordered would be supplied, after Brussels acknowledged it was a mistake to trigger emergency powers under the Brexit deal.

"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism ... We are pleased that the EU admitted that the article 16 invocation ... was a mistake and they are not now proceeding with that," Truss told Sky News.

"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP