Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka meets PM Narendra Modi for ‘wide-ranging discussion’ on AI

Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday for “a detailed and wide-ranging discussion” on artificial intelligence. Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (@vsikka/X)

“It was a privilege to meet the Hon. Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion on AI, its impact on India and several imperatives for the time ahead. I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone,” Vishal Sikka said in a post on X.

“It was an insightful interaction indeed. India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth,” PM Modi replied.

Who is Vishal Sikka?

Sikka holds a bachelor’s in computer science and engineering from Gujarat University, India, and a Ph.D. in AI from Stanford University.

After serving in various companies, Sikka joined Infosys as the CEO and Managing Director in 2014. He became the company's first non-founder CEO.

During his tenure, Sikka transformed the company into a technology-driven and innovation-focused organisation, focusing on next-generation services like automation, cloud computing, and analytics.

He also launched the “Zero Distance” initiative to bring the company's services closer to its customers. The initiative encouraged employees to identify and solve problems at every level.

Sikka also spearheaded the development of the company's AI platform, NIA (Next-Generation Integrated Artificial Intelligence). The platform helped automate repetitive tasks and provided advanced analytics, thus reducing clients' costs.

The former CEO also established Infosys Mana, an AI-powered knowledge platform designed to help businesses reduce costs and drive innovation.

Sikka resigned from Infosys in 2017 due to disagreements with the company's founders, particularly Narayana Murthy, over corporate governance.

Perplexity AI CEO meets PM Modi

On Sunday, Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the potential for AI adoption in India.

“We had a great conversation about the potential for AI adoption in India and worldwide,” the techie added.

(With agency inputs)