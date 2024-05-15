 Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users globally, netizens say ‘no other apps go down this much’ - Hindustan Times
Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users globally, netizens say ‘no other apps go down this much’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 11:09 AM IST

Facebook, Instagram down: Data from the outage tracking website showed that there were over 18,000 reports of users facing problems while accessing Instagram.

Meta's Facebook and Instagram are not working for thousands of users worldwide, as per Downdetector. Data from the outage tracking website showed that there were over 18,000 reports of users facing problems while accessing Instagram- 59% of them faced issues while accessing the app while 34% had server connection issues and 7% had issues in logging into it. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users globally(Reuters)
Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users globally(Reuters)

Users reported that they were facing issues with Facebook and Instagram on X (formerly Twitter). Some highlighted the error message which stated, “Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.” Others saw the message “error loading media” while accessing the apps.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the two social websites were currently experiencing ‘international outages’.

"Meta platforms including Instagram and Facebook are currently experiencing international outages; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #InstagramDown #FacebookDown" NetBlocks said.

On X, one user wrote, “Wait is Instagram down, I thought it was just me having internet issues?" while another said, “how am i supposed to complain about my stomach hurting when instagram is down" (sic)

“I swear no other app goes down as much as Instagram", a third reacted. 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

