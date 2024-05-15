 Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises ‘killer next version of Google Search’ - Hindustan Times
Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises ‘killer next version of Google Search’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma described the technology as the “killer next version of Google Search.”

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma praised Google's latest search technology—the Multimodal Gemini Model. This innovation was revealed at Google I/O and will allow users to interact with video search as live questions will be posed verbally. The Paytm founder described the technology as the “killer next version of Google Search.”

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm, attends the Japan Fintech Festival in Tokyo, Japan.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm, attends the Japan Fintech Festival in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)

Google introduced AI-generated answers to online queries- one of the biggest changes to its search engine in 25 years.

He said, "Multimodal Gemini Model’s power in video search where you ask a live question by talking, is killer next version of Google Search." Remarking on the practical application of this technology he said, “Google has found [the] AI way of search in everyday life."

He added, "This demo doesn’t do justice to the power of the new way to search!" as he asked viewers to note the segment where a user is shown directing a camera while asking a question.

Google I/O 2024: What was unveiled

At the Google I/O 2024 conference, Sundar Pichai introduced advancements in AI technology and debuted Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash. Project Astra was also showcased.

Sundar Pichai said, “I'm excited to announce that we will begin launching this fully revamped experience, 'AI overviews,' to everyone in the US this week.”

Meanwhile, Google Search team boss Liz Reid said, “You can ask whatever's on your mind or whatever you need to get done - from researching to planning to brainstorming - and Google will take care of the legwork.”

News / Business / Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises ‘killer next version of Google Search’

© 2024 HindustanTimes
