Ilya Sutskever is leaving OpenAI: 10 points on the man behind Sam Altman’s ouster

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever announced his departure after almost a decade at the startup. On X (formerly Twitter), he said that OpenAI's “trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous” while sharing his decision to exit. He wrote, “After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the excellent research leadership of @merettm." Ilya Sutskever, co-Founder and Chief Scientist of OpenAI speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)

He added that it was an “honour and a privilege” to work with the OpenAI colleagues, saying, “I will miss everyone dearly. So long, and thanks for everything. I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time."

Here are top points on Ilya Sutskever who is leaving OpenAI: