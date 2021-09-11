Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Factory output gathers pace in July
business

Factory output gathers pace in July

In June, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.7% month-on-month and 13.6% year-on-year. Data released by the statistics department showed mining, manufacturing, and electricity grew 19.5%, 10.5% and 11.1%, respectively, in July from a year earlier.
By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 06:49 AM IST
Compared with 131.8 in July 2019, IIP is marginally lower at 131.4, signalling that factory output is getting closer to the pre-pandemic level.(Bloomberg file photo)

India’s factory output accelerated 7.2% in July over the preceding month, benefiting from easing pandemic restrictions and rising mobility even as fading of the low base meant year-on-year growth eased to 11.5% during the month.

In June, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.7% month-on-month and 13.6% year-on-year.

Data released by the statistics department showed mining, manufacturing, and electricity grew 19.5%, 10.5% and 11.1%, respectively, in July from a year earlier.

Compared with 131.8 in July 2019, IIP is marginally lower at 131.4, signalling that factory output is getting closer to the pre-pandemic level.

The manufacturing index in July 2021 (130.9) was nearly as high as the level in October 2020 (132) during last year’s festive season, which offers a glimpse into the strength of the revival after the second Covid wave.

Out of 32 industry groups, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, and furniture manufacturing remained in negative territory in July.
RELATED STORIES

 

Out of 32 industry groups, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, and furniture manufacturing remained in negative territory in July. While capital goods, representing investment demand in the economy, expanded at 29.5% year-on-year, consumer non-durables representing fast-moving consumer goods contracted for the third consecutive month at 1.8% during the month.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, said a critical part would be the expected revival in demand, especially for consumer goods, which will prompt companies to build up stocks.

“We may expect a high growth rate in August, too, as there was a decline in growth last year. However, from September onwards, the base effect will get diluted sharply as growth was positive in the next two months,” he added.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings, said she expects IIP growth to improve to 13-15% in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mutual funds raise tolerance for non-bank debt

CBDT clarification may help Air India deal take off easily

Jio, Google put off smartphone launch till November

MakeMyTrip plans to add 15,000 homestays in next 18 months
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP