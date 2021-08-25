Fake cryptocurrency mining apps: How Google Play decide they are tricking users

Google recently removed eight fake cryptocurrency mining and trading apps from its Play Store after they were found to be tricking users into watching advertisements, according to security firm Trend Micro. With increased public interest in cryptocurrency, cybercriminals are exploiting it by tricking users into installing apps containing dangerous malware and adware on their smartphones.

The apps that were removed for Google Play Store policy violations are - BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining; Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining; Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet; Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining; Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System; Bitcoin 2021; MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & btc miner; Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud

Trend Micro said in its report that the two of them were even paid apps that users had to purchase.

“It’s important to note that upon searching the keywords “cloud mining” on Google Play, we still found numerous concerning applications of the same type. Some of these apps have even been downloaded more than 100,000 times,” Trend Micro wrote in its blog post.

What is Google’s policy for such apps?

Google Play Store doesn’t allow apps that attempt to deceive users. Under Google Play Store policy, apps are required to provide accurate disclosure, description and images/video of their functionality in all parts of the metadata.

“Apps must provide accurate disclosures, titles, descriptions and images/video regarding the app's functionality and/or content and should perform as reasonably and accurately expected by the user,” reads Google’s policy on privacy, deception and device abuse.

Google allows users to report apps that violate the Play Store guidelines. Google says on its website that they review content flagged by users for sexual content, hateful content, impersonation, and other violations of their ‘Developer Distribution Agreement.’

In case users want to report an app for not following the Google Play Developer Program Policy, they can report on Google Play Store.

Here’s how to report the app:

Open the Google Play Store app Google Play

Go to the detail page for an app or game

Tap the three vertical dots (More) on the top right corner

Tap on Flag as inappropriate.

Choose a reason.

Tap on Submit

