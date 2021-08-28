FDI inflow grows by 168% in April-June quarter, automobile emerges as top sector

The Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India rose by more than twofold - to USD 17.57 billion - during the April-June fiscal due to measures such as policy reforms and ease of doing business, the government said in an official statement on Saturday.

Total FDI inflow rose to USD 22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 as against USD 11.84 billion in the same period of the last year, the statement added.

It also said that the automobile sector was at the top with 27 per cent share of the total FDI inflow. The computer software & hardware, and services sectors stood at number 2 and 3 with a share of 17 per cent and 11 per cent in total FDI inflow, respectively.

Karnataka is the top FDI recipient in investment in the automobie sector, with 48 per cent share of the amount going there, the government statement said. It was followed by Maharashtra (23 per cent) and Delhi (11 per cent), it added.

The government said that trends about FDI inflow are an endorsement of India's status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors.

Last month, commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal said that India received highest ever FDI in the Covid-impacted 2020, in contrast with a shrinkage in investment inflows globally.

In FY21, India received $81.72 billion FDI. The amount was and 10% more than what was received in the year before, according to Goyal's ministry. Singapore, the United States and Mauritius are the top investors, the statement further noted.