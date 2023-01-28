Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / February 2023: Banks will stay closed on these 10 days next month. Check full list

February 2023: Banks will stay closed on these 10 days next month. Check full list

business
Published on Jan 28, 2023 04:00 PM IST

The list of holidays in February are different for each state and Union territory of India. However, barring these regional holidays, banks will remain shut on all Sundays and two Saturdays.

Internet services will remain unhindered during the 10 days when banks will remain closed.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The second month of 2023 is only three days, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays in February. The forthcoming month will have as many as 10 holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

February does not have any national or public holiday as opposed to January, which had Republic Day.

The list of holidays in February are different for each state and Union territory of India. However, barring these regional holidays, banks will remain shut on all Sundays and two Saturdays.

Despite the banks staying shut on these 10 days, internet services will remain unhindered.

Here is a list of days when the banks will remain closed in February 2023:

February 5 - Sunday

February 11 - Second Saturday

February 12 - Sunday

February 15 - Banks in Imphal, Manipur, will stay shut for Lui-Ngai-Ni

February 18 - Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Shimla and Srinagar for Mahashivratri or Maha Vad or Sivarathri.

February 19 - Sunday

February 20 - Banks in Aizawl, Mizoram, will stay closed for State Day.

February 21 - Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Losar, which is the Tibetan New Year.

February 25 - Fourth Saturday

February 26 – Sunday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
reserve bank of india rbi bank holiday list bank holiday
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP