Flipkart's ‘Big Bachat Dhamaal' sale: Buy Motorola smartphones at huge discount. Details here

Today is the last day of Flipkart's ‘Big Bachat Dhamaal’ festival, which began on August 26. In this sale, smartphones of almost all brands are available at attractive discounts. However, this shopping festival is particularly useful for those looking to buy Motorola smartphones, as these are available at huge discounts in the sale.

Here's a list of some latest Motorola smartphones you can purchase using ‘Big Bachat Dhamaal’:

Moto G31: It can be purchased at 25% off, and, if you are using an SBI Mastercard Debit Card to make the payment, you will get an additional 10% instant off. You can also buy it at an EMI of ₹364 per month. This device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The Moto G31 has a triple rear camera set-up (including 50 megapixel primary camera), 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 13 megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G60: It is being sold at 31% less, and SBI card bearers will get an extra 10% instant off. You can also exchange your old phone for a G60 and save up to ₹14,400. This device has a 108 megapixel triple camera set-up, 60GB RAM, 128GB storage. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor powers this phone.

Moto G71 5G: For this, the e-commerce platform is giving a discount of 30%. For SBI card users, there is an instant ₹1,000 off. Additionally, if you buy the phone in an exchange offer, you can save up to ₹15,150. In terms of features, this device has a 5,000 MH battery, a 33 Watt Turbo Power charger, and is resistant to water.

