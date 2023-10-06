Flipkart takes jab at Amazon ahead of festive sale

Flipkart, a prominent player in the e-commerce industry, took a playful jab at its rival, Amazon, on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) after a Google search result using the keywords 'big billion day 2023,' displayed a result related to Amazon on Friday.

Flipkart India headquarters in Bengaluru(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jab apne naam pe sabka sale chalne lage (when everyone’s sale runs on our name)” the caption of the post read.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up to launch their annual flagship sales on October 8. Initially, Amazon had set October 10 as the starting date for its Great Indian Festival, but later decided to move it up to align with Flipkart's Big Billion Days event. This adjustment in timing reflects the competitive nature of the e-commerce industry in India, with both companies vying for customer attention and market share during this critical sales period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Amazon, Flipkart among 20 online sellers issued notices for selling drugs without licence: Report

Leading up to its highly anticipated Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart was hosting a series of seller gatherings in several key cities, such as Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. In a similar vein, Amazon India had recently organized its Smbhav seller meet in preparation for its upcoming Great Indian Festival.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart also introduced a service called 'Flipkart VIP' in certain cities. This service which is available for a fee of Rs. 499 comes with various benefits, such as early access to sales, a 5% cashback on SuperCoins (up to 300) for all purchases, complimentary same-day and next-day deliveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribers to Amazon Prime and members of Flipkart Plus will both enjoy early access to the upcoming sale on October 7.

Various other e-commerce platforms including JioMart, Ajio, and Tata Neu are set to unveil enticing offers across a wide range of categories, encompassing smartphones, electronics, fashion, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in its upcoming sale.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON