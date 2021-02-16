IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / FMCG companies bounce back in December quarter: Survey
FMCG companies reported a strong December quarter, but discretionary products have seen slow offtake.(Mint)
FMCG companies reported a strong December quarter, but discretionary products have seen slow offtake.(Mint)
business

FMCG companies bounce back in December quarter: Survey

This is the highest volume and value growth reported by the FMCG sector in 2020. FMCG grew steadily for four months, Nielsen said, with value growth rising from 2.7% in September to 9.1% in December.
READ FULL STORY
By Suneera Tandon | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST

Consumers snapped up soaps, hair grooming oil, packaged foods and domestic cleaners in the December quarter as they emerged from the worst of the pandemic, a report by market researcher Nielsen said, driving up the value of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales by 7.3% from a year ago.

The recovering economy, festive buying and rural revival boosted volumes—across traditional channels and modern trade—by 5% in the period, the Q4 FMCG Snapshot by NielsenIQ’s retail intelligence team said on Tuesday.

This is the highest volume and value growth reported by the FMCG sector in 2020. FMCG grew steadily for four months, Nielsen said, with value growth rising from 2.7% in September to 9.1% in December.

Read more: Indian economy set to expand 10% in fiscal year 2022: S&P

For the whole of 2020, however, value growth declined 2%, in line with its earlier projections for the full year. The researcher had projected FMCG sales to shrink between -1% and -3% in 2020, led by the sharp sales contraction in the June quarter. Nielsen executives remain hopeful of a positive growth trajectory this year but declined to share projections citing local and global uncertainty around the virus.

“We are witnessing a four-month consecutive growth, and it started from back in September; then in November, when the festive season really picked up, we saw a 9% growth; the best part is that in December, this growth sustained,” said Diptanshu Ray, lead, retail intelligence, India, Nielsen IQ. As consumers stepped out to shop, India’s large cities with over a million people entered the positive growth territory, reporting a 0.8% growth in sales value in the December quarter, after two quarters of decline, Nielsen said. Meanwhile, rural markets raced ahead as sales value rose 14.2% from a year ago.

Read more: Four charts on the state of the Indian economy

“This sharper recovery is on the back of favourable agricultural sector performance, government action towards rural employment generation, and as rural India had a lesser impact of the pandemic,” Nielsen said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fmcg
Close
Employees at shop floor, Car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors Plant, Hyundai car Factory, in Chennai, India.(HT Photo)
Employees at shop floor, Car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors Plant, Hyundai car Factory, in Chennai, India.(HT Photo)
business

Hyundai India’s top focus is low-cost EV

By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The local unit of the South Korean carmaker will focus on providing mobility services rather than just selling cars, alongside offering digitally connected products to keep pace with changing needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The devices will be produced by a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Foxconn in Chennai. (Reuters)
The devices will be produced by a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Foxconn in Chennai. (Reuters)
business

Amazon, Foxconn partner to make Fire TV sticks in India

By Tarush Bhalla | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The company will “continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on domestic demand,” it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank had pledged to support the government’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 trillion borrowing programme. (HT Photo)
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank had pledged to support the government’s 12 trillion borrowing programme. (HT Photo)
business

FM, central bank discuss stimulus exit road map

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Key takeaways from the FM’s meeting with RBI’s board of directors included inflation targeting and credit expansion
READ FULL STORY
Close
FMCG companies reported a strong December quarter, but discretionary products have seen slow offtake.(Mint)
FMCG companies reported a strong December quarter, but discretionary products have seen slow offtake.(Mint)
business

FMCG companies bounce back in December quarter: Survey

By Suneera Tandon | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
This is the highest volume and value growth reported by the FMCG sector in 2020. FMCG grew steadily for four months, Nielsen said, with value growth rising from 2.7% in September to 9.1% in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Separately, rating agency Icra Ltd said in a forecast on Tuesday that leaving behind the devastating recession, gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.7% growth in the December quarter from a 7.5% contraction in the September quarter.
Separately, rating agency Icra Ltd said in a forecast on Tuesday that leaving behind the devastating recession, gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.7% growth in the December quarter from a 7.5% contraction in the September quarter.
business

Indian economy set to expand 10% in fiscal year 2022: S&P

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 PM IST
An increase in commodity prices and a revival of domestic demand after the easing of lockdown have brought upside earnings surprises while changing consumer choices such as the preference for personal transport for health-safety reasons, have helped industries such as automobiles, S&P said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ford stopped production at its Kansas City, Missouri, factory that makes its bestselling F-150 pickup and and won’t start back up again until Feb. 22.(AFP file photo)
Ford stopped production at its Kansas City, Missouri, factory that makes its bestselling F-150 pickup and and won’t start back up again until Feb. 22.(AFP file photo)
business

Ford, GM and Toyota plants lose shifts due to winter storm

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:59 PM IST
GM canceled the first and second shifts Tuesday at its factory in Arlington, Texas, after shutting down Monday due to rolling blackouts and workers having difficulty getting to the facility in the snowstorm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Economists warn that if Sunak puts up taxes or cuts spending too fast, he risks choking off the recovery.(via REUTERS)
Economists warn that if Sunak puts up taxes or cuts spending too fast, he risks choking off the recovery.(via REUTERS)
business

Rishi Sunak Should Break Vow and Raise UK Taxes, Ex-Chancellors Say

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Speaking in Bloomberg interviews, Norman Lamont and Ken Clarke also suggested the chancellor should drop the government’s “triple lock” guarantee that increases state pensions each year as he strives to repair the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York (REUTERS).
A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York (REUTERS).
business

India's GDP to contract 1% in December quarter: Bank of America

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The contraction in the first half of the current financial year ending March 31, 2021 is 15.7%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting is scheduled to take place on March 4(HT Photo)
EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting is scheduled to take place on March 4(HT Photo)
business

EPFO may announce interest rates for 2020-21 in March

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The 2020-21 payouts are being closely monitored by both active and inactive subscribers of EPFO. People are hoping that the fund is able to offer an interest rate of 8.5% for this financial year as it did during the last one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said she wanted to accelerate efforts on diversity in the United States, saying other countries have progressed further.(AP file photo)
Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said she wanted to accelerate efforts on diversity in the United States, saying other countries have progressed further.(AP file photo)
business

Nasdaq Clearing appealing $36 million fine by Swedish financial watchdog

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:04 PM IST
The FI on Jan. 27 issued a warning and a 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.19 million) administrative fine to Nasdaq Clearing for insufficient follow-up of memberships, miscalculations of trading margins and over its risk management.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City, New York, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney(REUTERS)
An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City, New York, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney(REUTERS)
business

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • Adidas said on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10, when the company will also publish 2020 results. It will report Reebok as a discontinued operation from the first quarter of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vlad Tenev’s deep understanding of technology has long impressed Robinhood’s partners, though his grasp of the highly regulated brokerage industry has been perceived as foggier REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files(REUTERS)
Vlad Tenev’s deep understanding of technology has long impressed Robinhood’s partners, though his grasp of the highly regulated brokerage industry has been perceived as foggier REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files(REUTERS)
business

After 'receiving death threats', Robinhood CEO prepares for political face-off

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • Vlad Tenev, the chief executive officer of Robinhood Markets, who turned 34 over the weekend, must somehow calm critics across the political spectrum as he seeks to keep his Silicon Valley startup on track for a stock listing this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Britain's Cairn files case in US to push India to pay $1.2 billion award

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:43 PM IST
In December, an arbitration body awarded the British firm damages of more than $1.2 billion, plus interest and costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
business

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba, ET Now said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Statistics Canada or StatCan stated that real GDP dropped 11.6 per cent in April after a decline of 7.5 per cent in March. (AFP photo)
Statistics Canada or StatCan stated that real GDP dropped 11.6 per cent in April after a decline of 7.5 per cent in March. (AFP photo)
business

GDP to be in growth territory in December quarter, says report

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Private consumption and government spending will help the economy post a turnaround during the December quarter and the GDP will grow 0.7 per cent, Icra Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP