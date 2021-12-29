Food poisoning: Foxconn says will restructure TN unit management

Foxconn Group, which is a supplier of Apple Inc, has announced that it will restructure its local management team at the company's facility in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur town, after a recent incident of food poisoning was reported. The unit has been closed since the incident took place earlier this month.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Foxconn said that all employees will continue to be paid while necessary improvements are undertaken to restart operations. The company added that it will also continue to provide support for the staff as they come back to work.

The majority of the Foxconn workers in India are women.

"We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed," the company also said.

More than 150 employees at the Foxconn unit in Tamil Nadu were hospitalised after food poisoning was reported at the company's dormitories on December 18, which housed a majority of the staff members.

“We have been investigating recent issues at our Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu and have found that some offsite dormitory facilities do not meet the required standards,” Foxconn further said in the statement.

The food poisoning incident led to largescale protests as relatives of the hospitalised staff and other workers blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours.

The pokcie said that nearly 70 women and 22 men were detained for blocking the highway. The majority of the detainees were released after 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc, which has put the Sriperumbudur facility on probation, said on Wednesday it will ensure that all standards are met before the unit reopens, adding it will continue to monitor conditions closely.