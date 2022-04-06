Home / Business / Forbes Billionaires List 2022: Know the women billionaires of India
business

Forbes Billionaires List 2022: Know the women billionaires of India

  • While Savitri Jindal of the Jindal Group topped the chart of wealthiest women in India, self-made businesswoman and Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar made a grand entry to the list this year.
From left to right: Savitri Jindal, Falguni Nayar and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
From left to right: Savitri Jindal, Falguni Nayar and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 03:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Savitri Jindal, chairperson of the Jindal Group, is the richest woman in India, according to the Forbes' Billionaires List 2022, with a net worth of $17.7 billion. A total of 11 Indian women, with 4 newcomers, joined the global rich list this year. Among the fresh faces was Falguni Nayar, the CEO of beauty and fashion giant Nykaa, who climbed up the billionaires club after a successful IPO in November last year.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, cosmetics giant L'Oréal's founder's granddaughter, was listed as the richest woman in the world this year – with a net worth of $74.8 billion, according to the report. Meyers' net worth increased significantly in the past two years, from $48.9 billion in 2020.

There are a total of 327 women on the Forbes billionaires list this year. Meyers was followed by Alice Walton ($65.3 billion), the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Julia Koch ($60 billion) of the Koch industries and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott ($43.5 billion), who recently donated $12.5 billion to more than 1,250 organizations.

In India, women billionaires were largely from the pharmaceutical sectors, among others. Prominent faces on the list also included Leena Tewari, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Smita Crishna-Godrej, among others.

Here's the list of Indian women on the Forbes Billionaires List 2022:

RankNameNet WorthSource
91.Savitri Jindal$17.7 billionSteel
637.Falguni Nayar$4.5 billionFashion and retail
778.Leena Tewari$3.8 billionPharmaceuticals
913.Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw$3.3 billionBiopharmaceuticals
1238.Smita Crishna-Godrej$2.5 billionConsumer goods
1579.Anu Aga$1.9 billionEngineering
1645.Mudula Parekh$1.8 billionManufacturing
1729.Radha Vembu$1.7 billionBusiness software
2076.Sara George Muthoot$1.4 billionFinance
2448.Kavita Singhania$1.1 billionCement
2578.Bhawari Bai Surana$1 billionPharmaceutical

Also Read | Forbes billionaire list: See who joins Ambani, Adani, Mittal as richest Indians

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
forbes forbes list billionaire + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out