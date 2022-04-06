Home / Business / L'Oréal founder's granddaughter is world's richest woman. See who is richest in India
L'Oréal founder's granddaughter is world's richest woman. See who is richest in India

Richest woman in India: The Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal is valued at $17.7 billion, according to Forbes' 2022 richest list and Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar is valued at $4.5 billion.
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes//File Photo(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, cosmetics giant L'Oréal's founder's granddaughter, is the richest woman in the world - with a net worth of $74.8 billion - according to business publication Forbes' 2022 list of richest individuals. Meyers' net worth rose marginally over the past 12 months - up from $73.6 billion in 2021 - and has increased significantly from 2020 - it was $48.9 billion two years ago.

Meyers, 68, leads an impressive list of the top 10 wealthiest women in the world, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott ($43.6 billion), Australian mining baroness Gina Rinehart ($30.2 billion), and Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson ($21.2 billion).

India finds mention just outside the top 10, with the Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal valued at $17.7 billion and Falguni Nayar, the CEO of fashion and retail giants Nykaa, valued at $4.5 billion.

The top 10 richest women in the world:

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family FranceL'Oréal (fashion & retail)$74.8 billion
Alice Walton United StatesWalmart (fashion & retail)$65.3 billion
Julia Koch & familyUnited StatesKoch Industries (diversified)$60 billion
MacKenzie ScottUnited StatesAmazon (diversified)$43.6 billion
Jacqueline MarsUnited StatesMars, Incorporated (chocolates)$31.7 billion
Gina RinehartAustraliaHancock Prospecting (mining)$30.2 billion
Miriam AdelsonUnited StatesLas Vegas Sands (casinos)$27.5 billion
Susanne KlattenGermanyBMW (automotive)$24.3 billion
Iris Fontbona & familyChileAntofagasta PLC (mining)$22.8 billion
Abigail JohnsonUnited StatesFidelity (finance & investments)$21.2 billion

Ambani, Adani, Mittal: Top 10 Indians on Forbes Billionaires List 2022

The top five richest women in India:

Savitri Jindal & familyJindal Group$17.7 billion
Falguni NayarNykaa$4.5 billion
Leena Tewari(pharmaceuticals)$3.8 billion
Kiran Mazumdar-ShawBiocon Ltd / Biocon Biologics Ltd$3.3 billion
Smita Crishna-GodrejGodrej$2.5 billion
