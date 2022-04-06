L'Oréal founder's granddaughter is world's richest woman. See who is richest in India

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, cosmetics giant L'Oréal's founder's granddaughter, is the richest woman in the world - with a net worth of $74.8 billion - according to business publication Forbes' 2022 list of richest individuals. Meyers' net worth rose marginally over the past 12 months - up from $73.6 billion in 2021 - and has increased significantly from 2020 - it was $48.9 billion two years ago.

Meyers, 68, leads an impressive list of the top 10 wealthiest women in the world, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott ($43.6 billion), Australian mining baroness Gina Rinehart ($30.2 billion), and Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson ($21.2 billion).

India finds mention just outside the top 10, with the Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal valued at $17.7 billion and Falguni Nayar, the CEO of fashion and retail giants Nykaa, valued at $4.5 billion.

The top 10 richest women in the world:

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family France L'Oréal (fashion & retail) $74.8 billion Alice Walton United States Walmart (fashion & retail) $65.3 billion Julia Koch & family United States Koch Industries (diversified) $60 billion MacKenzie Scott United States Amazon (diversified) $43.6 billion Jacqueline Mars United States Mars, Incorporated (chocolates) $31.7 billion Gina Rinehart Australia Hancock Prospecting (mining) $30.2 billion Miriam Adelson United States Las Vegas Sands (casinos) $27.5 billion Susanne Klatten Germany BMW (automotive) $24.3 billion Iris Fontbona & family Chile Antofagasta PLC (mining) $22.8 billion Abigail Johnson United States Fidelity (finance & investments) $21.2 billion

The top five richest women in India:

Savitri Jindal & family Jindal Group $17.7 billion Falguni Nayar Nykaa $4.5 billion Leena Tewari (pharmaceuticals) $3.8 billion Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Biocon Ltd / Biocon Biologics Ltd $3.3 billion Smita Crishna-Godrej Godrej $2.5 billion

