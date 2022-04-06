L'Oréal founder's granddaughter is world's richest woman. See who is richest in India
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, cosmetics giant L'Oréal's founder's granddaughter, is the richest woman in the world - with a net worth of $74.8 billion - according to business publication Forbes' 2022 list of richest individuals. Meyers' net worth rose marginally over the past 12 months - up from $73.6 billion in 2021 - and has increased significantly from 2020 - it was $48.9 billion two years ago.
Meyers, 68, leads an impressive list of the top 10 wealthiest women in the world, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott ($43.6 billion), Australian mining baroness Gina Rinehart ($30.2 billion), and Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson ($21.2 billion).
India finds mention just outside the top 10, with the Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal valued at $17.7 billion and Falguni Nayar, the CEO of fashion and retail giants Nykaa, valued at $4.5 billion.
The top 10 richest women in the world:
|Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family
|France
|L'Oréal (fashion & retail)
|$74.8 billion
|Alice Walton
|United States
|Walmart (fashion & retail)
|$65.3 billion
|Julia Koch & family
|United States
|Koch Industries (diversified)
|$60 billion
|MacKenzie Scott
|United States
|Amazon (diversified)
|$43.6 billion
|Jacqueline Mars
|United States
|Mars, Incorporated (chocolates)
|$31.7 billion
|Gina Rinehart
|Australia
|Hancock Prospecting (mining)
|$30.2 billion
|Miriam Adelson
|United States
|Las Vegas Sands (casinos)
|$27.5 billion
|Susanne Klatten
|Germany
|BMW (automotive)
|$24.3 billion
|Iris Fontbona & family
|Chile
|Antofagasta PLC (mining)
|$22.8 billion
|Abigail Johnson
|United States
|Fidelity (finance & investments)
|$21.2 billion
The top five richest women in India:
|Savitri Jindal & family
|Jindal Group
|$17.7 billion
|Falguni Nayar
|Nykaa
|$4.5 billion
|Leena Tewari
|(pharmaceuticals)
|$3.8 billion
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|Biocon Ltd / Biocon Biologics Ltd
|$3.3 billion
|Smita Crishna-Godrej
|Godrej
|$2.5 billion
