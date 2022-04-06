Forbes billionaire list: See who joins Ambani, Adani, Mittal as richest Indians

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani continues to stay on top of the list as the richest Indian with a net worth of $90.7 billion, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2022, which was published on Tuesday. Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk emerged as the richest person in the world, followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Louis Vuitton chief Bernard Arnault.

Ambani ranked at the 10th position on the global list, followed narrowly by fellow industrialist and Adani Group founder Gautam Adani, whose fortune climbed by almost $40 billion over the past year, to an estimated $90 billion.

Among other prominent faces on the list included Shiv Nadar, Cyrus Poonawalla, Radhakishan Damani, Lakshmi Mittal, Savitri Jindal, Kumar Birla, Dilip Shanghvi, Uday Kotak and Sunil Mittal.

Here are the top 10 richest Indians on the Forbes Billionaires List 2022:

Mukesh Ambani ($90.7 billion) – 10th rank Gautam Adani ($90 billion) – 11th rank Shiv Nadar ($28.7 billion) – 47th rank Cyrus Poonawalla ($24.3 billion) – 56th rank Radhakishan Damani ($20 billion) – 81st rank Lakshmi Mittal ($17.9 billion) – 89th rank Savitri Jindal and family ($17.7 billion) – 91st rank Kumar Birla ($16.5 billion) – 106th rank Dilip Sanghvi ($15.6 billion) – 115th rank Uday Kotak ($15.3 billion) – 129th rank

According to the Forbes report, Indian billionaires increased to a record high of 166 from 140 last year, with a combined wealth of $760 billion.

Vaccine maker Cyrus Poonawalla, whose Serum Institute of India became the country's largest Covid-19 vaccine producer with Covishield, nearly doubled his income in a year.

There were also 29 new entrées on the list of Indian billionaires, the most prominent of whom was Falguni Nayar. Founder of beauty and fashion website Nykaa, Nayar became the country's richest self-made woman after a successful IPO in November last year, which brought her into the billion club.

Forbes stated that the world's billionaire club has declined by 87 compared to 2021. There are a total of 2,668 persons on the latest list, with an aggregate net worth of $12.7 trillion — $400 billion less than last year.