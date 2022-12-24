Home / Business / Forgot username and password for SBI's online banking services? Follow these steps to recover both

Forgot username and password for SBI's online banking services? Follow these steps to recover both

Published on Dec 24, 2022 02:36 AM IST

To recover their login credentials, users have to go to the bank's official website.

An SBI branch. (HT Archive)
ByHT News Desk

Online banking services have eliminated the need to physically visit a branch. State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is among the banks that provide online services to their customers.

To use these services, a User ID and password is required. When customers register for SBI's internet banking facility, they receive a unique User ID and password; these have to be updated in accordance with the instructions.

However, what happens when you forget your login credentials? Don't worry. By following a few easy steps, you can retrieve your username and recover your password. Here's what you have to do:

Username: (1.) Visit onlinesbi.com and click on ‘Forgot Username.’

(2.) Enter the 11-digit Customer Information (CIF) number printed on your passbook.

(3.) Select your country, enter the registered mobile number, write the captcha code and submit the details.

(4.) Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone; tap ‘Confirm.’

(5.) You will now receive the User ID on your phone.

Password: (1.) Go to onlinesbi.com and click on ‘Forgot Password.’

(2.) Enter all the details asked for; a new password will be sent on the registered email address.

(3.) Sign-in with that password and change it to keep your account secure.

