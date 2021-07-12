Fourth tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme opens: Check issue price

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - the fourth tranche was opened for subscription on Monday. It will remain open for a period of five days. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,807 per gram of gold.

As per a notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), "The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IV will be open for subscription for the period from July 12 - 16, 2021. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. July 07, July 08 and July 09, 2021 works out to ₹4,807/- per gram of gold."

The government, in consultation with the RBI also provides a discount of ₹50 per gram to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. “For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,757 per gram of gold,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The bonds are sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges like National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE.