Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Fourth tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme opens: Check issue price
business

Fourth tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme opens: Check issue price

The bonds are sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges like National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:49 PM IST
The government, in consultation with the RBI also provides a discount of 50 per gram.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - the fourth tranche was opened for subscription on Monday. It will remain open for a period of five days. The issue price has been fixed at 4,807 per gram of gold.

As per a notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), "The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IV will be open for subscription for the period from July 12 - 16, 2021. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. July 07, July 08 and July 09, 2021 works out to 4,807/- per gram of gold."

The government, in consultation with the RBI also provides a discount of 50 per gram to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. “For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be 4,757 per gram of gold,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The bonds are sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges like National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold price in india sovereign gold bond issue price
TRENDING NEWS

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP