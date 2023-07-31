Foxconn signs 1600 cr components plant deal with Tamil Nadu state govt

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Jul 31, 2023 05:11 PM IST

The facility will be separate from the current sprawling campus near Chennai where Foxconn assembles Apple's iPhones

Taiwan's Foxconn has signed an agreement with India's Tamil Nadu to invest 16 billion rupees ($194 million) in a new electronic components manufacturing facility that will create 6,000 jobs, the government of the southern state said on Monday.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (Reuters)

The facility will be for Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a Foxconn unit, with the proposed campus coming up at the Kancheepuram district near the state capital of Chennai, a state government source said on condition of anonymity as the details are not yet public.

Also Read | Taiwan is and will be India's most trusted partner: Foxconn chief

The facility will be separate from the current sprawling campus near Chennai where Foxconn assembles Apple's iPhones and employs more than 35,000 people, the source said.

"This is a major achievement for the state," Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said in a statement, after Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and other representatives met with the state officials including its chief minister.

Foxconn did not respond to a request for comment.

Liu has been in India to attend the federal government's semiconductor conference that ended on Sunday.

Also Read | Foxconn unit proposes second iPhone plant in Karnataka, to invest 8,800 crore

Reuters reported last week that the Foxconn subsidiary was in talks with Tamil Nadu about the investment, with the company aiming for the plant's completion in 2024.

Foxconn's FII makes electronic devices, cloud service equipment and industrial robots. It was not immediately clear if the new India plant would make components for iPhones or for other companies, or both.

Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu by late 2024 in a bid to spread its bets beyond China, Reuters reported last year.

Topics
iphone-maker foxconn chennai
