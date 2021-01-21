BSE Sensex began the new decade with a milestone of breaching the 50,000-mark for the first time since its inception in 1986. The pulse of the domestic stock market of India recorded this high after a turbulent last year. The coronavirus crisis had directed the benchmark to hit record lows in the late March of 2020.

March 23, 2020: Sensex shed 3,936 points to drop to 25,981 due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that hit the financial markets hard. All the sectoral indices ended bleeding red, with banks and financial indices plummeting the most.

The comeback of Sensex began in April 2020, going through a bumpy ride on the back of government introduced stimulus measures. However, it largely remained between 30,000 and 40,000 for most of the months of 2020.

On December 4, 2020 Sensex entered the 40,000 domain, when it recorded 45,127 and went over 46,000 mark during the next weeks, wrapping up the year at 47,714.01.

