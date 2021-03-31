Home / Business / FTSE may include Indian govt bonds
business

FTSE may include Indian govt bonds

The announcement was part of FTSE’s semi-annual country classification review released on Monday.
By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Rupee securities will be considered for addition to the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.(Bloomberg)

Investment manager FTSE Russell has placed Indian government bonds on its watch list for a possible inclusion in one of its major indices. Indian bonds will be considered for the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index and market accessibility will be reviewed for reclassification from “0” to “1”, which would put them at the minimum level needed for inclusion, the index provider said.

The announcement was part of FTSE’s semi-annual country classification review released on Monday.

“For India, the inclusion is being talked about for FTSE Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) and not World Government Bond Index (WGBI). The expected quantum of flows into India will depend on the percentage allocation to us. We note FTSE is a much smaller space than Bloomberg, Barclays and JPM EMGBI when it comes to EM bond index, albeit a much bigger space in WGBI with wider passive investor following,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The development is an acknowledgment of India’s efforts to liberalize the sovereign bond market as rising government borrowing has necessitated opening up the domestic bond market to a broader investor base.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Petrol and diesel prices in your city, check today's rates here

Gig economy could create 24 mn jobs in next 3-4 years

Spends on credit cards close to pre-covid levels

No job quota in firms being privatised: Govt

FTSE said global index users showed an interest in Indian sovereign securities issued via the fully accessibility route (FAR), a new category of debt sales introduced by the government last year without foreign ownership restrictions.

FTSE said it will also start a version of its FTSE Indian Government Bond Index that tracks these securities in coming weeks.

During her budget speech for 2020-21, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said: “Certain specified categories of government securities would be opened fully for non-resident investors, apart from being available to domestic investors.”

This was followed by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) notification stating that a separate route, FAR, for investment by non-residents in securities issued by the government of India has been notified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ftse government bond
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP