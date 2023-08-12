Home / Business / FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed after bail revoked for tampering with witnesses

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed after bail revoked for tampering with witnesses

Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 12, 2023 04:29 AM IST

Bankman-Fried has been under house arrest at his parent’s home in Palo Alto, California, since last December.

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was taken into custody after a federal judge said he would revoke his bail less than two months before his scheduled fraud trial.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arrives at court as lawyers push to persuade the judge overseeing his fraud case not to jail him ahead of trial, at a courthouse in New York, U.S.(REUTERS)
US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the order at a hearing in Manhattan on Friday afternoon. Bankman-Fried immediately was placed in handcuffs as his mother cried in the gallery.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to revoke Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package after accusing him of leaking documents in an attempt to discredit Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Alameda Research who will likely be a key government witness.

A gag order is not “a workable solution longer term particularly with someone who has shown a willingness and a desire to risk crossing the line in an effort to get right up to it no matter where the line is,” Kaplan said.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had fought efforts to place the 31-year-old in custody, stating he was exercising his first amendment rights in talking to a New York Times journalist.

When Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, argued that his client didn’t intend to tamper with witnesses, Kaplan asked him about a scenario where “two guys walk into a store and say to somebody this is an awful nice store and it would be a shame if it burned to the ground.”

Bankman-Fried has been under house arrest at his parent’s home in Palo Alto, California, since last December. Kaplan refused a request by Bankman-Fried’s lawyer to delay the order.

