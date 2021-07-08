Fuel prices hiked for 2nd consecutive day: Check latest rates here

The prices of fuel were increased for the second straight day on Thursday after breaching the ₹100-mark in all metro cities a day earlier. The price of petrol increased by 35 paise in Delhi, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers. In Delhi, the price of petrol soared to ₹100.56 per litre and diesel rates rose to ₹89.62 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.59 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.18 per litre.

Delhi is the last of the metro city to see petrol rising above the ₹100 per litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune already have prices above that mark.

The rally in international oil prices has reflected in rising retail prices in India, which is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes ( ₹31.80 central excise and ₹13.04 state VAT).Diesel is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The hike on Thursday is the 37th increase in the price of petrol since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Here are the latest rates in different cities:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹ 100.56 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 89.62 per litre Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹ 106.59 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 97.18 per litre Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹ 100.62 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 92.65 per litre Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹ 101.37 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 94.15 per litre Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹ 103.94 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 94.99 per litre Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹ 104.50 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 97.68 per litre Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹ 102.54 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 96.20 per litre Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹ 107.37 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 98.74 per litre Patna: Petrol prices – ₹ 102.79 per litre; diesel prices – ₹ 95.14 per litre

10.Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹96.70 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.25 per litre

11.Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹108.88 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.40 per litre

12.Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹101.37 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.67 per litre