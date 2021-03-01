Fuel prices hold steady for 2nd consecutive day after Saturday's record high

Petrol and diesel retail prices on Monday held steady all over the country for the second consecutive day. Retail fuel prices had marked a record high on February 27 when the rate of per litre petrol went up by 24 paise and that of diesel increased by 15 paise for every litre in Delhi.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at ₹91.17 per litre and ₹81.47 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at ₹97.57 per litre and the price of diesel stood at ₹88.60 per litre. In other metro cities like Chennai fuel prices retailed at ₹93.11 for petrol, and at ₹86.45 for diesel. In poll-bound Kolkata, where the ruling government cut value-added tax (VAT) on fuels by Re 1 on February 20, petrol prices remained steady at ₹91.35 per litre and diesel stood at ₹84.35 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices. Union minister for petroleum, natural gas and steel Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that he has asked his counterparts in major oil-producing nations to ramp up production so Indians can be relieved of exorbitant fuel prices. Pradhan also said that fuel prices will witness a drop once winter ends.

“Increase in petroleum price in the international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. The price will come down,” the petroleum minister told news agency ANI.