Fuel prices unchanged after 2 successive cuts. Check latest rates here

On March 25, petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 21 and 20 paise per litre respectively, while on March 24, these were slashed by 18 and 17 paise for every litre.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:27 AM IST
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo).

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged across the country on Friday, after slashing rates for two straight days on March 24 and 25. On Thursday, the price of 1 litre of petrol was reduced by 21 paise while the corresponding figure for an equal quantity of diesel was 20 paise.

Hence, with rates kept unchanged on Friday, both petrol and diesel are retailing at price per litre from the day before. In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel costs 90.78 and 81.10 respectively. In Mumbai, where fuel rates are the highest among the four metros, petrol is at 97.19 per litre while for a litre of diesel one will have to shell out 88.20. In Chennai and Kolkata, 1 litre of petrol is at 92.77 and 90.98 respectively, while an equal quantity of diesel comes at 86.10 and 83.98.

In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel are at 93.82 and 85.99 while in Hyderabad, the corresponding figures are 94.39 and 88.45.

Earlier, on March 24, petrol and diesel were reduced by 18 paise and 17 paise per litre respectively, making it the first time in more than three weeks, 25 days that rates were revised. Before Wednesday, fuel prices were last revised on February 27.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to taxes levied by both the central and respective state governments. These contribute up to 60% of the retailing price for petrol and over 54% in case of diesel.

The practice of daily revision of fuel prices began in June 2017. Earlier, rates were revised every fortnight. OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum determine fuel prices in India on the basis of international crude oil prices. Prices may be hiked, kept unchanged or reduced.

