Fuel prices unchanged after 2 successive cuts. Check latest rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged across the country on Friday, after slashing rates for two straight days on March 24 and 25. On Thursday, the price of 1 litre of petrol was reduced by 21 paise while the corresponding figure for an equal quantity of diesel was 20 paise.

Hence, with rates kept unchanged on Friday, both petrol and diesel are retailing at price per litre from the day before. In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel costs ₹90.78 and ₹81.10 respectively. In Mumbai, where fuel rates are the highest among the four metros, petrol is at ₹97.19 per litre while for a litre of diesel one will have to shell out ₹88.20. In Chennai and Kolkata, 1 litre of petrol is at ₹92.77 and 90.98 respectively, while an equal quantity of diesel comes at ₹86.10 and ₹83.98.

In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel are at ₹93.82 and ₹85.99 while in Hyderabad, the corresponding figures are ₹94.39 and ₹88.45.

Earlier, on March 24, petrol and diesel were reduced by 18 paise and 17 paise per litre respectively, making it the first time in more than three weeks, 25 days that rates were revised. Before Wednesday, fuel prices were last revised on February 27.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to taxes levied by both the central and respective state governments. These contribute up to 60% of the retailing price for petrol and over 54% in case of diesel.

The practice of daily revision of fuel prices began in June 2017. Earlier, rates were revised every fortnight. OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum determine fuel prices in India on the basis of international crude oil prices. Prices may be hiked, kept unchanged or reduced.