Home / Business / G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations
business

G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations

At a virtual discussion hosted by Britain's Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, the seven finance ministers backed a “new and sizeable” increase in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights, a type of reserve that effectively supplements existing reserves of member countries.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
No financial details were disclosed and any increase will have to be signed off by other countries at the IMF's spring meeting in April.(Reuters)

The Group of Seven leading industrial nations on Friday proposed bolstering the International Monetary Fund's reserves for the first time since 2009, so the Washington DC-based institution can provide more financial support to developing nations during the coronavirus crisis.

At a virtual discussion hosted by Britain's Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, the seven finance ministers backed a “new and sizeable” increase in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights, a type of reserve that effectively supplements existing reserves of member countries.

No financial details were disclosed and any increase will have to be signed off by other countries at the IMF's spring meeting in April.

So-called SDRs, which were last issued in 2009 as part of the international response to the global financial crisis, could free up resources for developing nations to pay for coronavirus vaccines and food imports, as well as providing them with further financial buffers.

“Today’s milestone agreement among the G-7 paves the way for crucial and concerted action to support the world’s low-income countries, ensuring that no country is left behind in the global economic recovery from coronavirus," said Sunak, who chaired the meeting as part of Britain's presidency of the G-7 this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Justice Department probing Visa over debit-card practices: Report

India's crude oil processing hit 4-month low in February

Walmart opens marketplace to non-US vendors in shift

TCS to roll out salary hike for FY22; second time in 6 months
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP