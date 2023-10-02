Gandhi Jayanti 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut for trading on Monday

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Stock markets to remain closed on Monday on account of national holiday on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Sensex to remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The list of stock market holidays for 2023 provided on the websites of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange observe Gandhi Jayanti as trading off day.

On the preceding trading day, Friday, the Benchmark Sensex experienced a notable increase of 320 points, with the Nifty closing above the 19,600 mark. This rise was driven by value-buying activities in the metal, financial, and energy sectors, buoyed by positive trends in the US and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex concluded at 65,828.41, climbing 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent. Throughout the day, it reached a peak of 66,151.65, a gain of 643.33 points or 0.98 per cent.

The Nifty also advanced, closing at 19,638.30, an increase of 114.75 points or 0.59 per cent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the Sensex companies, NTPC led the gainers, with an increase of over 3 per cent. Other major gainers included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank.

Conversely, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Titan faced declines.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge surged by 1.31 per cent, while the smallcap index advanced by 0.57 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, the metal sector saw a substantial rise of 2.71 per cent, followed by healthcare at 2.22 per cent, oil & gas at 1.30 per cent, commodities at 1.25 per cent, energy at 1.16 per cent, and power at 1.02 per cent. The IT and tech sectors, on the other hand, lagged behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the week, the BSE benchmark experienced a decline of 180.74 points or 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty declined by 35.95 points or 0.18 per cent.

In the global context, the Brent crude oil benchmark declined by 0.49 per cent, reaching USD 95.28 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) divested equities amounting to ₹3,364.22 crore on Thursday, as reported by exchange data.

Inputs from PTI

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail