business

Gap in talks with Myntra for a potential tie-up

By Suneera Tandon | Livemint
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:06 AM IST
The company did not divulge details of potential suitors, but the people cited above said Myntra is a strong contender, but added that another suitor, a large apparel retailer, could also be eyeing the franchise.(Reuters File Photo)

US apparel retailer Gap Inc. is in talks with Flipkart-owned fashion e-tailer Myntra as it explores potential partnerships in India after ending a franchise pact with Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ALB) last year, said three people familiar with the development.

The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity. Myntra declined to comment. ALB had in September appointed an investment bank to find a buyer for the Gap business, saying: “Due to circumstances post the pandemic, both companies agreed that a mutual termination was in both companies’ best interest.”

“Gap Inc. is evaluating potential partnerships to continue serving customers in India. Franchise partnerships are an important and cost-effective way to grow our Gap business. Through company operated stores, e-commerce sites and franchise partners, Gap brand reaches customers in about 40 countries,” a company spokesperson said in response to queries from Mint.

The company did not divulge details of potential suitors, but the people cited above said Myntra is a strong contender, but added that another suitor, a large apparel retailer, could also be eyeing the franchise.

