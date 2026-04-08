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Gautam Adani argues US SEC fraud case against him should be tossed

The US SEC lacks necessary jurisdiction over Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar Adani, their attorneys say, even as the judge agreed to hear the fraud case.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 02:43 pm IST
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Gautam Adani says that the US Securities and Exchange Commission fraud case against him should be dismissed, with his lawyers arguing that the Wall Street regulator’s case “fails” for multiple reasons.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. The Adani Group has called the US SEC's fraud allegations “baseless”.(Reuters)

Lawyers for the Indian billionaire and his nephew Sagar Adani said in a letter to a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday that they will formally seek to dismiss the case by the end of the month. The US SEC, the attorneys said, lacked necessary jurisdiction over the two men and that the alleged misstatements underpinning the case weren’t actionable.

The SEC’s lawsuit, filed in November 2024, alleges that the Adanis violated US securities laws by making false and misleading representations about Adani Green Energy Ltd. In addition to the SEC’s civil complaint, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn charged the Adanis and others with allegedly helping drive a $250 million bribery scheme in India to lock in solar-power contracts.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment on the letter from Adanis’ lawyers.

The lawyers argued that because American regulators couldn’t bring a case for alleged violations of US anti-bribery claims against the Adanis, they instead “recast” it as securities fraud. The Adanis also dispute that there’s “any credible evidence supporting the purported bribery scheme”, the attorneys wrote.

Tuesday’s letter to the judge was signed by Gautam’s lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell led by Robert Giuffra Jr. Sean Hecker at Hecker Fink and Timothy D. Sini at Nixon Peabody also signed as counsel for Sagar Adani.

“Fatally, the complaint does not allege that Gautam Adani authorized the issuance of the bonds or otherwise personally directed any relevant conduct at the United States,” the lawyers said.

The lawyers said on Tuesday they will file a formal motion to dismiss by 30 April but told US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn they would be ready to attend a pre-motion conference if he scheduled one.

Later Tuesday, the judge directed parties in the case to confer on scheduling one.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., conglomerate’s flagship, jumped as much as 11.5% on Wednesday in Mumbai while other nine Adani stocks also rose during trading. The day’s surge added almost $11 billion to the group’s total market value.

 
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