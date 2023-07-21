Go First's flights resumption plan gets DGCA nod, but with certain conditions

Cash-strapped airline Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. In a statement, the Resolution Professional (RP) approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) presented a resumption plan of the airline to the aviation regulator on June 28. As a result, a special audit of Go First facilities was carried out in Mumbai and Delhi from July 4-6. The audit focused on safety related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements by an operator to hold an air operator certificate as well as on the physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations. “In this regard, it is to inform that the proposed resumption plan dated 28.6.2023, amended vide communication dated 15.7.2023, has been examined by the office and the same is accepted by the Competent Authority, subject to the outcomes of the writ petitions/applications pending before the Hon'ble high court of Delhi and Hon'ble NCLT, Delhi. Accordingly, Go First as a going concern may commence flight operations subject to the following conditions”, the DGCA said in a statement.As per the DGCA, the airline should ensure compliance of all the regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate at all times. The aviation regulator has mandated continuing ‘airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations to be ensured at all times’. No aircraft shall be deployed for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight, the DGCA added. “Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted buy the RP shall be promptly notified to the DGCA”, the statement added.The resolution professional has been asked to submit proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight despatchers etc, for the consideration of the aviation regulator after making requisite arrangements for commencement of scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding required for resumption of operations.The sale of flight tickets shall be commenced only after the approval of flight schedule by the DGCA. “The flight operations shall be subject to the proceedings and/or outcomes in the ongoing CIRP at NCLT, Delhi and other writ petitions/applications by the Lessons of aircraft leased to Go First, which are pending in the Hon'ble high court of Delhi and NCLT”, the statement added.

Go first airlines (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail