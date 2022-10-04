Gold and Silver Price Today: Check rates in top 5 Indian cities

The price of gold has increased over the day in the country. According to Goodreturns website, the price of 10 gms of 22 carat gold now stands at ₹47,350, up from Monday's price which stood at ₹46,850 per 10 grammes. On the other hand, the price of eight grammes of 22 carat gold is ₹37,880, up by ₹400.The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day. On Tuesday, the price of 10 grammes of gold went up by ₹550 to ₹51,660. Similarly, eight grammes of 24 carat gold was priced at ₹41,328 on Tuesday as per Goodreturns.The price of gold is dependant on the markets. If the rupee slides against the dollar, then the gold prices in India per gram become expensive. The international factors include volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of US dollar.

Not just gold, the prices of silver has gone up in the past one day. According to Goodreturns, 10 grammes of silver cost ₹618 on Tuesday. On the other hand, 100 gms of silver cost ₹6,180.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Tuesday.

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (RS/1 GM) SILVER (Rs/10 GM) NEW DELHI ₹ 47,500 ₹ 618 MUMBAI ₹ 47,350 ₹ 618 KOLKATA ₹ 47,350 ₹ 618 CHENNAI ₹ 47,750 ₹ 667 BENGALURU ₹ 47,400 ₹ 667

On September 1, the price of 22k gold stood at ₹46,500. The price of 24K gold stood at ₹50,730. The 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹46,900 on September 5, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹51,160 on the same day. Last month, gold had a lowest monthly price of ₹45,800 for 22k and ₹49,960 for 24k on September 16.

