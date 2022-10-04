Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and Silver Price Today: Check rates in top 5 Indian cities

Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:21 PM IST

Gold and Silver Rate Today, 4th October: The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day. On Tuesday, the price of 10 grammes of gold went up by ₹550 to ₹51,660. Similarly, eight grammes of 24 carat gold was priced at ₹41,328 on Tuesday as per Goodreturns.

The price of gold is dependant on the markets. If the rupee slides against the dollar, then the gold prices in India per gram become expensive
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The price of gold has increased over the day in the country. According to Goodreturns website, the price of 10 gms of 22 carat gold now stands at 47,350, up from Monday's price which stood at 46,850 per 10 grammes. On the other hand, the price of eight grammes of 22 carat gold is 37,880, up by 400.The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone up in the past one day. On Tuesday, the price of 10 grammes of gold went up by 550 to 51,660. Similarly, eight grammes of 24 carat gold was priced at 41,328 on Tuesday as per Goodreturns.The price of gold is dependant on the markets. If the rupee slides against the dollar, then the gold prices in India per gram become expensive. The international factors include volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of US dollar.

Not just gold, the prices of silver has gone up in the past one day. According to Goodreturns, 10 grammes of silver cost 618 on Tuesday. On the other hand, 100 gms of silver cost 6,180.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Tuesday.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (RS/1 GM)SILVER (Rs/10 GM)
NEW DELHI 47,500 618
MUMBAI 47,350 618
KOLKATA 47,350 618
CHENNAI 47,750 667
BENGALURU 47,400 667

On September 1, the price of 22k gold stood at 46,500. The price of 24K gold stood at 50,730. The 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 46,900 on September 5, while 24k of gold was priced at 51,160 on the same day. Last month, gold had a lowest monthly price of 45,800 for 22k and 49,960 for 24k on September 16.

